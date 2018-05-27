Stanislav Mistr
Stanislav Mistr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29e994ab-e0bd-42f9-beaa-c6fc63d27976
Stanislav Mistr Tracks
Sort by
Music Descended on My Soul (In Nature's Realm, Op.63)
Antonín Dvořák
Music Descended on My Soul (In Nature's Realm, Op.63)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Music Descended on My Soul (In Nature's Realm, Op.63)
Performer
Last played on
The Silver Birch (In Nature's Realm, Op. 63)
Antonín Dvořák
The Silver Birch (In Nature's Realm, Op. 63)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
The Silver Birch (In Nature's Realm, Op. 63)
Performer
Last played on
Sorrow (3 Male Choruses on Folk Text Op 43)
Antonín Dvořák
Sorrow (3 Male Choruses on Folk Text Op 43)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Sorrow (3 Male Choruses on Folk Text Op 43)
Choir
Last played on
Back to artist