Geraldine MuchaBorn 5 July 1917. Died 12 October 2012
Geraldine Mucha
Geraldine Mucha Biography (Wikipedia)
Geraldine Thomson Mucha (5 July 1917 – 12 October 2012) was a Scottish composer.
She was born in London and studied at the Royal Academy of Music. She married the Czech writer Jiří Mucha, son of the painter Alphonse Mucha, and in 1945 moved to Prague. She lived there for the greater part of the next sixty years.
Geraldine Mucha Tracks
Banquet (Macbeth Suite)
Geraldine Mucha
Banquet (Macbeth Suite)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Tempest Overture
Geraldine Mucha
The Tempest Overture
The Tempest Overture
Orchestra
Last played on
Macbeth Suite (Banquet)
Geraldine Mucha
Macbeth Suite (Banquet)
Orchestra
Last played on
Songs Of John Webster (Call For The Robin-Red-Breast And The Wren)
Geraldine Mucha
Songs Of John Webster (Call For The Robin-Red-Breast And The Wren)
Songs Of John Webster (Call For The Robin-Red-Breast And The Wren)
Orchestra
Singer
Last played on
