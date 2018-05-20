Ylioppilaskunnan LaulajatFormed 7 October 1882
Biography (Wikipedia)
YL Male Voice Choir (formerly: Helsinki University Chorus; Finnish: Ylioppilaskunnan Laulajat) was founded by P. J. Hannikainen in 1883 to become the choir of the Helsinki University. It is also the oldest Finnish-language choir. Nowadays the choir is not completely tied to the university, but all applicants are expected to have passed the matriculation exam or study at any university level. Up to June 2010, YL was conducted by Matti Hyökki. In July 2010, Pasi Hyökki began his tenure as conductor of the choir.
Finlandia-hymni
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia-hymni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia-hymni
Last played on
Finlandia
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia
Last played on
Venematka, Op.18 No.3
Jean Sibelius
Venematka, Op.18 No.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Venematka, Op.18 No.3
Last played on
Sydameni Laulu
Jean Sibelius
Sydameni Laulu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Sydameni Laulu
Last played on
Song of my Heart (9 Partsongs Op. 18 No. 6)
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
Song of my Heart (9 Partsongs Op. 18 No. 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Song of my Heart (9 Partsongs Op. 18 No. 6)
Last played on
Finlandia
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Finlandia
Last played on
Tulen Synty
Jean Sibelius
Tulen Synty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Tulen Synty
Last played on
Hommage à Schubert
Seppo Pohjola
Hommage à Schubert
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03x2j9h.jpglink
Hommage à Schubert
Last played on
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
Selim Palmgren
Selim Palmgren
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gzc1.jpglink
The Virgin Holds Her Small Son To Her Bosom
Last played on
Jaakarimarsi, Op.91 (March Of The Finnish Jäger Battalion)
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
Jaakarimarsi, Op.91 (March Of The Finnish Jäger Battalion)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Jaakarimarsi, Op.91 (March Of The Finnish Jäger Battalion)
Orchestra
Last played on
Have You Courage?, Op.31 no.3
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
Have You Courage?, Op.31 no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Have You Courage?, Op.31 no.3
Orchestra
Last played on
Har du mod?
Jean Sibelius
Har du mod?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Har du mod?
Orchestra
Last played on
The Boat Journey, Op.18 no.3
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
The Boat Journey, Op.18 no.3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
The Boat Journey, Op.18 no.3
Last played on
Hymn; Ode To Fraternity (Masonic Funeral Music, Op113)
Jean Sibelius
Jean Sibelius
Hymn; Ode To Fraternity (Masonic Funeral Music, Op113)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Hymn; Ode To Fraternity (Masonic Funeral Music, Op113)
Last played on
Hoosianna (Hosanna to the Son of David)
Georg Joseph Vogler
Hoosianna (Hosanna to the Son of David)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1mp.jpglink
Hoosianna (Hosanna to the Son of David)
Last played on
Joulun Virsi (Christmas Hymn)
Einojuhani Rautavaara
Joulun Virsi (Christmas Hymn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
Joulun Virsi (Christmas Hymn)
Last played on
Rakastava (The Lover)
Jean Sibelius
Rakastava (The Lover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fr8sr.jpglink
Rakastava (The Lover)
Last played on
4 Serenades for male chorus
Einojuhani Rautavaara
4 Serenades for male chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br14m.jpglink
4 Serenades for male chorus
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 44
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evqxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1997-08-20T16:29:09
20
Aug
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
