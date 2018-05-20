YL Male Voice Choir (formerly: Helsinki University Chorus; Finnish: Ylioppilaskunnan Laulajat) was founded by P. J. Hannikainen in 1883 to become the choir of the Helsinki University. It is also the oldest Finnish-language choir. Nowadays the choir is not completely tied to the university, but all applicants are expected to have passed the matriculation exam or study at any university level. Up to June 2010, YL was conducted by Matti Hyökki. In July 2010, Pasi Hyökki began his tenure as conductor of the choir.