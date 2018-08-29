The Sands Family is a Northern Irish musical family band originating from Mayobridge, County Down, Northern Ireland. Their repertoire largely consists of their own compositions as well as traditional Irish songs. The band is considered one of the most influential folk groups. It showcases the famous Northern Irish folk singer-songwriter Tommy Sands as lead singer and songwriter and his brothers Ben Sands, Colum Sands and Eugene Sands and sister Anne Sands. Eugene was killed in a car accident in 1975 and the formation became a 4-member band. Tommy, Colum and Ben Sands have also successful solo careers as singers and musicians.

The Sands came from a very musical and artistic family. Their parents both came from families of singers, musicians and storytellers and encouraged a love of Irish culture and tradition in their seven children, Mary, the eldest, Hugh, Ben, Tommy, Colum, Eugene and Anne. Their father Mick Sands known to all as 'The Chief') and six other uncles played the fiddle. Their mother Bridie Connolly, was an accordionist, and the daughter of the 'Burren poet', Owen Connolly, and her mother was related to the Brontë family.