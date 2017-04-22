Goon MoonFormed 2004
Goon Moon
2004
Goon Moon Biography (Wikipedia)
Goon Moon is an American rock band composed of Jeordie White (also known as Twiggy Ramirez) and Chris Goss. The band released the mini-LP I Got a Brand New Egg Layin' Machine in 2005 and have since recorded a full-length album, Licker's Last Leg, which was released on May 8, 2007. The album features cameos from longtime Goss collaborators Josh Homme and Josh Freese, as well as desert rock mainstay Dave Catching. Although Goss and White continue to work on other projects, they have both alluded to the possibility of future Goon Moon recordings on Twitter.
Goon Moon Tracks
Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
Goon Moon
Every Christian Lion Hearted Man Will Show You
