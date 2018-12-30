Sash! (stylised as SASH!) is a German DJ/production team, fronted by Sascha Lappessen (born 10 June 1970) who works in the recording studio with Ralf Kappmeier and Thomas "Alisson" Lüdke. They have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned more than 65 Gold and Platinum awards.[citation needed] In the UK, their first four hit singles incorporated vocals in different languages (French, Spanish, English and Italian).