The Adelaide Symphony Orchestra has a reputation for vitality and versatility. The internationally acclaimed orchestra is South Australia’s largest performing arts organization (employing 75 full-time musicians), established in 1936. For over 80 years, the ASO has been there to corroborate life and contribute to South Australia’s identity. Today the ASO plays a major role in Adelaide’s cultural and economic vibrancy, and enriches the community through more than 70 world-class performances to more than 90,000 diverse concertgoers each season. Delivering diverse and colourful programming with leading international and Australian musicians, it has also enjoyed hugely successful performances with artists such as The Angels, Ben Folds, Tim Minchin and the Hilltop Hoods.

Based in Adelaide, South Australia. Its primary performance venue is the Adelaide Town Hall, but the ASO also performs in other venues such as the Adelaide Festival Centre, Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Elder Hall at the University of Adelaide and its own Grainger Studio. The ASO provides the orchestral support for all productions of the State Opera of South Australia, as well as the Adelaide performances of the Australian Ballet. The orchestra is also a regular featured ensemble at the Adelaide Festival, and also appears as part of the Adelaide Cabaret Festival, OzAsia Festival, Adelaide Guitar Festival and WOMAdelaide.