Slave was an American Ohio-based funk band popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Trumpeter and multi musician Steve Washington, born in New Jersey, attended East Orange High School, and was one of the first users of the "electric trumpet". He and Trombonist Floyd Miller formed the group in Dayton, Ohio in 1975.

