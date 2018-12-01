Slave70s/80s US funk band. Formed 1975. Disbanded 1996
Slave
1975
Slave Biography (Wikipedia)
Slave was an American Ohio-based funk band popular in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Trumpeter and multi musician Steve Washington, born in New Jersey, attended East Orange High School, and was one of the first users of the "electric trumpet". He and Trombonist Floyd Miller formed the group in Dayton, Ohio in 1975.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slave Tracks
Party Lites (Joey Negro Boogiefied Mix)
Watching You
Watching You
Slide
Slide
Just A Touch Of Love
Just A Touch Of Love
Snap Shot
Snap Shot
The Party Song
The Party Song
Stellar Fungk
Stellar Fungk
Watching You (Original Version)
Watching You (Never Been Seen Before)
Watching You (Never Been Seen Before)
You And Me
You And Me
Touch of Love
Touch of Love
Watching You (Mike Maurro Peak Time Extended Remix)
Wait For Me
Wait For Me
