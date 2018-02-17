Lord MelodyBorn 1926. Died 26 September 1988
Lord Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29d81b5c-f93b-42c9-8d02-d23dacdb0f87
Lord Melody Biography (Wikipedia)
Lord Melody (1926 – 26 September 1988) was a popular Trinidadian calypsonian, best known for singles such as "Boo Boo Man", "Creature From The Black Lagoon", "Shame & Scandal", "Jonah and the Bake", "Juanita", and "Rastaman Be Careful". Melody's career spanned forty years, from the beginnings of popular calypso music to his embrace of the more dance oriented Soca style by the late 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lord Melody Tracks
Sort by
Sack Dress
Lord Melody
Sack Dress
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sack Dress
Last played on
Radio Commercials
Lord Melody
Radio Commercials
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radio Commercials
Last played on
Lord Melody Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist