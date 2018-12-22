George Hamilton IVBorn 19 July 1937. Died 17 September 2014
George Hamilton IV
1937-07-19
George Hamilton IV Biography (Wikipedia)
George Hege Hamilton IV (July 19, 1937 – September 17, 2014) was an American country musician. He began performing in the late 1950s as a teen idol, later switching to country music in the early 1960s.
George Hamilton IV Tracks
Forgive Me Santa
George Hamilton IV
Forgive Me Santa
Forgive Me Santa
Early Morning Rain
George Hamilton IV
Early Morning Rain
Early Morning Rain
Canadian Pacific
George Hamilton IV
Canadian Pacific
Canadian Pacific
Abilene
George Hamilton IV
Abilene
Abilene
Urge For Going
George Hamilton IV
Urge For Going
Urge For Going
Jimmy Brown The Newsboy
George Hamilton IV
Jimmy Brown The Newsboy
Jimmy Brown The Newsboy
Country Music In My Soul
George Hamilton IV
Country Music In My Soul
Country Music In My Soul
Countryfied
George Hamilton IV
Countryfied
Countryfied
I'm Gonna Be A Country Boy Again
George Hamilton IV
I'm Gonna Be A Country Boy Again
I'm Gonna Be A Country Boy Again
Fort Worth Dallas Or Houston
George Hamilton IV
Fort Worth Dallas Or Houston
Fort Worth Dallas Or Houston
If You Don't Know I Ain't Gonna Tell You
George Hamilton IV
If You Don't Know I Ain't Gonna Tell You
If You Don't Know I Ain't Gonna Tell You
Has Anybody Here Seen Hank?
George Hamilton IV
Has Anybody Here Seen Hank?
Streets Of London
George Hamilton IV
Streets Of London
Streets Of London
Both Sides Now
George Hamilton IV
Both Sides Now
Both Sides Now
I KNOW WHERE I'M GOING
George Hamilton IV
I KNOW WHERE I'M GOING
I KNOW WHERE I'M GOING
Everybody's Body
George Hamilton IV
Everybody's Body
Everybody's Body
If You Don't Know
George Hamilton IV
If You Don't Know
If You Don't Know
Tobacco
George Hamilton IV
Tobacco
Tobacco
George Hamilton IV Links
