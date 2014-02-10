Rockin' DopsieBorn 10 February 1932. Died 26 August 1993
Rockin' Dopsie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1932-02-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29cb0ecd-ea3b-447f-a6d8-31450ccbb217
Rockin' Dopsie Biography (Wikipedia)
Alton Jay Rubin (February 10, 1932 – August 26, 1993), who performed as Rockin' Dopsie (sometimes Rockin' Dupsee), was an American zydeco singer and accordion player who enjoyed popular success first in Europe and later in the United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rockin' Dopsie Tracks
Sort by
Dopsie’s Cajun Stomp
Rockin' Dopsie
Dopsie’s Cajun Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dopsie’s Cajun Stomp
Last played on
Rockin' Dopsie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist