Edwin FischerBorn 6 October 1886. Died 24 January 1960
Edwin Fischer
Edwin Fischer Biography (Wikipedia)
Edwin Fischer (6 October 1886 – 24 January 1960) was a Swiss classical pianist and conductor. He is regarded as one of the great interpreters of J.S. Bach and Mozart of the twentieth century.
Fugue in E flat minor, BWV 853 (Book 1, The Well-Tempered Clavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Fugue in E flat minor, BWV 853 (Book 1, The Well-Tempered Clavier)
The Well-Tempered Klavier Book I: Prelude & Fugue no. 4 in C sharp minor BWV 849
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Well-Tempered Klavier Book I: Prelude & Fugue no. 4 in C sharp minor BWV 849
Prelude & Fugue in B flat minor BWV867 (from Das Wohltemperierte Clavier)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Prelude & Fugue in B flat minor BWV867 (from Das Wohltemperierte Clavier)
Das Lied im Grünen, D 917
Franz Schubert
Das Lied im Grünen, D 917
Die Junge Nonne
Franz Schubert
Die Junge Nonne
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 6: Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV 875
Johann Sebastian Bach
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 6: Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV 875
Piano Concerto No. 24 KV 491 - 3rd movement, Allegretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Piano Concerto No. 24 KV 491 - 3rd movement, Allegretto
An Die Musik D.547
Franz Schubert
An Die Musik D.547
Die Junge Nonne D.828 (feat. Edwin Fischer)
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf
Die Junge Nonne D.828 (feat. Edwin Fischer)
Ganymed D.544 (feat. Edwin Fischer)
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf
Ganymed D.544 (feat. Edwin Fischer)
Piano Concerto No. 5 in F minor 2nd movement
Edwin Fischer Chamber Orchestra, Johann Sebastian Bach & Edwin Fischer
Piano Concerto No. 5 in F minor 2nd movement
Gretchen am Spinnrade
Elisabeth Schwarzkopf
Gretchen am Spinnrade
