The Charleston Chasers. Formed 1925. Disbanded 1930
The Charleston Chasers
1925
The Charleston Chasers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Charleston Chasers was a studio recording ensemble that recorded music on Columbia Records between 1925 and 1930.
The Charleston Chasers Tracks
Walkin' my baby back home
After You've Gone
FIVE FOOT TWO, EYES OF BLUE
LAZY BONES
California Here I Come
Turn On The Heat
Varsity Drag
Beale Street Blues
Ain't She Sweet
Basin Street Blues
Yes Sir That's My Baby
The Charleston Chasers Links
