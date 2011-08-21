Peggy KingBorn 16 February 1930
Peggy King
1930-02-16
Peggy King Biography (Wikipedia)
Peggy King (born February 16, 1930, Greensburg, Pennsylvania) is a jazz and pop vocalist and former TV personality. She got her start with the bands of Charlie Spivak, Ralph Flanagan and Ray Anthony and was featured on an early TV series with Mel Tormé.
