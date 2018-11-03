Ian Paice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1948-06-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29c11f6b-df9f-454f-964e-75eedadb4a1e
Ian Paice Biography (Wikipedia)
Ian Anderson Paice (born 29 June 1948) is an English musician, best known as the drummer of the English rock band Deep Purple. He has been the band's only constant member since its foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ian Paice Performances & Interviews
Ian Paice Tracks
Sort by
Black Night
Ritchie Blackmore
Black Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mpgh2.jpglink
Black Night
Last played on
Five Pieces for Piano Op.2: II - Allegro
Peter Maxwell Davies
Five Pieces for Piano Op.2: II - Allegro
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024lbkg.jpglink
Five Pieces for Piano Op.2: II - Allegro
Last played on
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
Michael Finnissy
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tjf1v.jpglink
Before the Next Phase of Repression and Censorship
Last played on
Ian Paice Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist