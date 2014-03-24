KaitOEnglish rock band. Formed 1996. Disbanded August 2006
KaitO
1996
KaitO Biography
KaitO was an English indie rock band from Norwich, formed in 1996. Their music consisted of loud, pop-punk melodies combined with a unique mix of guitar effects. The band split up in 2006.
KaitO Tracks
Trailous (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
Trailous (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
Succosanko (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
Succosanko (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
Shoot Shoot (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
Shoot Shoot (Radio 1 Session, 11 Jul 2001)
