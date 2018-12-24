Shane MacGowanBorn 25 December 1957
Shane MacGowan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqn6m.jpg
1957-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29bec046-e58b-4b9e-9853-c0bdeb84a5c7
Shane MacGowan Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane Patrick Lysaght MacGowan (born 25 December 1957) is an English-born Irish vocalist and recording artist, best known as the lead singer and songwriter of punk band the Pogues. He was also a member of the Nipple Erectors and Shane MacGowan and the Popes, as well as producing his own solo material and working on collaborations with artists such as Kirsty MacColl, Joe Strummer, Nick Cave, Steve Earle, Sinéad O'Connor, and Ronnie Drew.
Shane MacGowan Tracks
What a Wonderful World
Nick Cave
What a Wonderful World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqnmw.jpglink
What a Wonderful World
Last played on
Haunted
Shane MacGowan And Sinead O'Connor
Haunted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Haunted
Performer
Last played on
You're The One
Shane MacGowan
You're The One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
You're The One
Last played on
Leaving Of Liverpool
Shane MacGowan
Leaving Of Liverpool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
Leaving Of Liverpool
Last played on
Fairytale of New York
ARCO Quartet
Fairytale of New York
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
Fairytale of New York
Last played on
Little Drummer Boy
Shane MacGowan
Little Drummer Boy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
Little Drummer Boy
Performer
Last played on
I Put A Spell On You
Shane MacGowan
I Put A Spell On You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
I Put A Spell On You
Last played on
Just To Be Home With You
Shane MacGowan
Just To Be Home With You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqn6m.jpglink
Just To Be Home With You
Last played on
