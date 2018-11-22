The Dirty Dozen Brass BandFormed 1977
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29bdc1d0-dc34-4f5d-9c22-8b2d66421f49
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a New Orleans, Louisiana, brass band. The ensemble was established in 1977 by Benny Jones together with members of the Tornado Brass Band. The Dirty Dozen revolutionized the New Orleans brass band style by incorporating funk and bebop into the traditional New Orleans jazz style, and has been a major influence on the majority of New Orleans brass bands since.
Tracks
Ruler Of My Heart (feat. Norah Jones & Robert Randolph)
Blackbird Special
It's All Over Now
Do It Fluid
My Feet Can't Fail Me Now
Voodoo
Every Night About This Time
Gemini Rising
Blackbird Special
Big Chief
What's Going On
Jungle Blues
Li'l Liza Jane
Mercy Mercy Me
