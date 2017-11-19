Enslaved is a Norwegian extreme metal band formed by Ivar Bjørnson and Grutle Kjellson in Haugesund in June 1991. They are currently based in Bergen, Norway. Though the band's lineup has changed many times over the years, Bjørnson and Kjellson have been the sole constant members, and the lineup remained the same from 2004 to 2016. Following their 25th anniversary world tour, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Herbrand Larsen departed from the band after 12 years and six albums. He has since been replaced by Håkon Vinje.

To date, they have released fourteen full-length studio albums; the most recent of which, E, was released in October 2017 on Nuclear Blast Records. The band's music draws heavily on the Viking cultural and religious heritage of their home country of Norway for inspiration, and most of the band's lyrics relate to Norse mythology. Though they began as a traditional black metal band their sound has undergone significant changes over time resulting in a more progressive sound. In 2014, Ivar Bjørnson and Einar Selvik (of Wardruna) were commissioned by the Norwegian government to create a musical piece in celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Norwegian constitution. This was later released as a studio album in 2016, which also featured Kjellson on vocals.