J. B. Lenoir /ləˈnɔːr/ (March 5, 1929 – April 29, 1967) was an American blues guitarist and singer-songwriter, active in the Chicago blues scene in the 1950s and 1960s.

His surname, which is french, is sometimes pronounced as the French "L'n WAHR", but he pronounced it "La NOR". His given name simply was J. B.; the letters are not initials.