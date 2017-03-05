J.B. LenoirBorn 5 March 1929. Died 29 April 1967
J.B. Lenoir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1929-03-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29b9edaa-058f-489a-b54a-73cc3627661c
J.B. Lenoir Biography (Wikipedia)
J. B. Lenoir /ləˈnɔːr/ (March 5, 1929 – April 29, 1967) was an American blues guitarist and singer-songwriter, active in the Chicago blues scene in the 1950s and 1960s.
His surname, which is french, is sometimes pronounced as the French "L'n WAHR", but he pronounced it "La NOR". His given name simply was J. B.; the letters are not initials.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J.B. Lenoir Tracks
Sort by
Mojo Boogie (+ Intro)
J.B. Lenoir
Mojo Boogie (+ Intro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mojo Boogie (+ Intro)
Last played on
Alabama Blues
J.B. Lenoir
Alabama Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alabama Blues
Last played on
I Feel So Good
J.B. Lenoir
I Feel So Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel So Good
Last played on
Im Gonna Die Someday
J.B. Lenoir
Im Gonna Die Someday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Im Gonna Die Someday
Last played on
Play A Little While
J.B. Lenoir
Play A Little While
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Play A Little While
Last played on
Vietnam Blues
J.B. Lenoir
Vietnam Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vietnam Blues
Last played on
I Sing Um The Way I Feel
J.B. Lenoir
I Sing Um The Way I Feel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Sing Um The Way I Feel
Last played on
Everybody Wants To Know
J.B. Lenoir
Everybody Wants To Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everybody Wants To Know
Last played on
Down In Mississippi
J.B. Lenoir
Down In Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down In Mississippi
Last played on
Mama, Talk To Your Daughter
J.B. Lenoir
Mama, Talk To Your Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J.B. Lenoir Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist