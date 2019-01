Christian Scott (born March 31, 1983, in New Orleans, Louisiana), also known as Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, is an American jazz trumpeter, composer and producer. Scott is the nephew of jazz saxophonist Donald Harrison and has won the Edison Award twice and was nominated for a Grammy once.

Christian Scott is known for his signature 'whisper technique', noted as emphasizing breath over vibration at the mouth piece creating a unique tone.