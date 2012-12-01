Martin GalwayBorn 3 January 1966
Martin Galway
Martin Galway Biography
Martin Galway (born 3 January 1966, Belfast, Northern Ireland) is one of the best known composers of chiptune video game music for the Commodore 64 sound chip, the SID soundchip, and for the Sinclair ZX Spectrum. His works include Rambo: First Blood Part II, Comic Bakery and Wizball's scores, as well as the music used in the loader for the C64 version of Arkanoid.
Martin Galway Tracks
Martin Galway
