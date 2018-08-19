Skinnyman (born Alexander Graham Holland, 9 November 1974) is an English rapper who was born in Leeds, Yorkshire and moved to Finsbury Park, London at a young age. He grew up on the Six Acres Estate next to Andover Estate. Among his friends was fellow Leeds-born, London-raised Cornwall DJ Pat Mckay.

He formed the Mud Family with Mongo and Chester P, a group which released a number of EPs. These included such records as "Itchy Town" and "Lash Suttin", a reworking of Redman's "Smash Something". Later Supar Novar, Mr. Ti2bs, Uncle Festa and more joined the group. Skinnyman released a solo album, Council Estate of Mind in 2004.

He appeared in the first episode of Tower Block Dreams, a 2004 documentary series on BBC Three which looked into the underground music scene in council estates. He also played a small part in the 2005 interactive TV series Dubplate Drama.