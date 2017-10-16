Brinsley Forde MBE (born 16 October 1953, Islington, North London) is best known as the founder member of the reggae band Aswad and as a child actor in the children's television series Here Come the Double Deckers (1970–71).

Forde appeared as Herman in two episodes of the sitcom Please Sir!. He appeared as Wesley in the feature film of the same name in 1971. He appeared in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever and the television programme The Georgian House. In 1980 he starred in Babylon (directed by Franco Rosso), as Blue, a disenfranchised youth who becomes a deejay on a South London reggae soundsystem.[citation needed]

Forde presented VH1 Soul Vibrations, BBC's Ebony & Ebony on the road, and was one of the radio presenters to open the BBC's first digital station 6 Music with his radio show Lively Up Yourself and Dub Bashment. Forde can be heard presenting the radio documentaries Behind The Smile: The Real Life of Bob Marley and Island Rock to mark the 40th anniversary of Jamaican independence.