Brett Ewels (born September 15, 1990), best known by his stage name Louis La Roche, is a French house/nu-disco/funk producer, remixer and DJ from Norwich, UK.

Louis La Roche sprung to prominence in 2008 with his Michael Jackson sampled debut track Love (which was originally mistaken for Daft Punk) and featured on an unofficial five-track EP entitled "The Peach EP" (2008). The track quickly made an impact across online blogs and led to recognition via an article by British newspaper The Guardian. From there, Louis went on to form his own record label "Ever After Records", on which he released the EP's "Me & Her" (2009), "Super Soaker" (2010) and "Number One" (2011), a collaboration with German producer Patrick Alavi. He followed this with the single "My Turn", which featured guest vocals by Yann Destal of Modjo.

At the end of 2011, Louis' next single "Gimme Gimme/The Wall" topped the Beatport Electronica chart, which was shortly followed by the neighbouring single "Untrue/Touch Wood". The track featured a guest appearance from upcoming UK rapper Ad-Apt and contains vocals by Louis himself. Both singles had accompanying videos which were featured on YouTube.