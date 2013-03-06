Charlie Brown Jr.Brazilian rock band. Formed 1992. Disbanded 6 March 2013
Charlie Brown Jr.
1992
Charlie Brown Jr. was a Brazilian rock band, from the city of Santos, São Paulo, whose main influences were Sublime, Bad Brains, 311, Suicidal Tendencies, Rage Against the Machine, Red Hot Chili Peppers.
