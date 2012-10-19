DollyFrench rock band. Formed 1989. Disbanded 25 May 2005
Dolly
1989
Dolly Biography (Wikipedia)
Dolly is a rock band from Nantes, France. The group is popular in France but less well-known elsewhere. Dolly's vocalist Emmanuelle Monet has appeared in many collaborations, including a song together with Apocalyptica on the single "Wie weit/How far/En Vie". Dolly stopped their activity indefinitely after the death of Michaël Chamberlin in a car accident on 25 May 2005.
Dolly Tracks
Bhondo
Dolly
Bhondo
Bhondo
Bondhura
Dolly
Bondhura
Bondhura
Kemone
Dolly
Kemone
Kemone
Udikha
Dolly
Udikha
Udikha
Thumi
Dolly
Thumi
Thumi
