Dolly is a rock band from Nantes, France. The group is popular in France but less well-known elsewhere. Dolly's vocalist Emmanuelle Monet has appeared in many collaborations, including a song together with Apocalyptica on the single "Wie weit/How far/En Vie". Dolly stopped their activity indefinitely after the death of Michaël Chamberlin in a car accident on 25 May 2005.