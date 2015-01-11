Vesta VictoriaBorn 1873. Died 1951
Vesta Victoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1873
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29b48605-b18f-48ff-a01a-21e07d459129
Vesta Victoria Biography (Wikipedia)
Vesta Victoria (1873-1951) was an English music hall singer and comedian. She was famous for her performances of songs such as "Waiting at the Church" and "Daddy Wouldn't Buy Me a Bow Wow", both of which were written specially for her. Vesta's comic laments delivered in deadpan style were even more popular in the USA: she was, at the beginning of the twentieth century, one of the most successful British entertainers in America.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vesta Victoria Tracks
Sort by
Now I Have to Call Him Father
Vesta Victoria
Now I Have to Call Him Father
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Now I Have to Call Him Father
Last played on
Waiting At The Church
Vesta Victoria
Waiting At The Church
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Waiting At The Church
Last played on
Vesta Victoria Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist