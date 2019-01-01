Isaac Ilyich LevitanBorn 30 August 1860. Died 4 August 1900
Isaac Ilyich Levitan
Isaac Ilyich Levitan Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaac Ilyich Levitan (Russian: Исаа́к Ильи́ч Левита́н; 30 August [O.S. 18 August] 1860 – 4 August [O.S. 22 July] 1900) was a classical Russian landscape painter who advanced the genre of the "mood landscape".
