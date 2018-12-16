Carmen McRaeBorn 8 April 1920. Died 10 November 1994
Carmen McRae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvq5.jpg
1920-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29b0a6c7-ab3a-4bf3-a64f-63c8a3548196
Carmen McRae Biography (Wikipedia)
Carmen Mercedes McRae (April 8, 1922 – November 10, 1994) was an American jazz singer. She is considered one of the most influential jazz vocalists of the 20th century and is remembered for her behind-the-beat phrasing and ironic interpretation of lyrics. McRae was inspired by Billie Holiday, but she established her own voice. She recorded over sixty albums and performed worldwide.
Carmen McRae Tracks
I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket
Carmen McRae
I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket
I'm Putting All My Eggs In One Basket
Blue Moon
Carmen McRae
Blue Moon
Blue Moon
You Took Advantage Of Me
Carmen McRae
You Took Advantage Of Me
You Took Advantage Of Me
This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
Carmen McRae
This Could Be The Start Of Something Big
Take Five
Carmen McRae
Take Five
Take Five
Last Night When We Were Young
Carmen McRae
Last Night When We Were Young
Last Night When We Were Young
Miss Brown To You
Carmen McRae
Miss Brown To You
Miss Brown To You
He Was Too Good To Me
Carmen McRae
He Was Too Good To Me
He Was Too Good To Me
As I Love You
Carmen McRae
As I Love You
As I Love You
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
Carmen McRae
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
I Haven't Got Anything Better To Do
At Long Last Love
Carmen McRae
At Long Last Love
At Long Last Love
You're The Top
Sammy Davis Jr.
You're The Top
You're The Top
Come Sunday
Carmen McRae
Come Sunday
Come Sunday
It's Over Now
Carmen McRae
It's Over Now
It's Over Now
Moonray
Carmen McRae
Moonray
Moonray
Bye Bye Blackbird
Carmen McRae
Bye Bye Blackbird
Bye Bye Blackbird
Falling In Love With Love
Carmen McRae
Falling In Love With Love
Falling In Love With Love
My One And Only Love
Carmen McRae
My One And Only Love
My One And Only Love
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
Carmen McRae
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
Don't You Worry 'Bout A Thing
Coffee Time
Carmen McRae
Coffee Time
Coffee Time
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Carmen McRae
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
What A Little Moonlight Can Do
Can't Hide Love
Carmen McRae
Can't Hide Love
Can't Hide Love
A Fine Romance
Sammy Davis Jr.
A Fine Romance
A Fine Romance
All the things you are
Carmen McRae
All the things you are
All the things you are
Passing Fancy
Carmen McRae
Passing Fancy
Passing Fancy
Yesterdays
Carmen McRae
Yesterdays
Yesterdays
Little Butterfly
Carmen McRae
Little Butterfly
Little Butterfly
In Walked Bud
Carmen McRae
In Walked Bud
In Walked Bud
Stardust
Carmen McRae
Stardust
Stardust
People Will Say We're In Love
Carmen McRae
People Will Say We're In Love
People Will Say We're In Love
Feelin' Good
Carmen McRae
Feelin' Good
Feelin' Good
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
Carmen McRae
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
I Got It Bad And That Ain't Good
Two Sleepy People
Sammy Davis Jr.
Two Sleepy People
Two Sleepy People
If I Were A Bell
Carmen McRae
If I Were A Bell
If I Were A Bell
Take Five
Carmen McRae
Take Five
Take Five
The Very Thought Of You
Carmen McRae
The Very Thought Of You
The Very Thought Of You
The Ballad of Thelonious Monk
Carmen McRae
The Ballad of Thelonious Monk
The Ballad of Thelonious Monk
