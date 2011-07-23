Bachelorette
Bachelorette Biography (Wikipedia)
Bachelorette is the musical project of New Zealander Annabel Alpers. Formed in 2004 in Christchurch, Bachelorette mixes '60s psychedelia and girl-group pop with folk and vintage electronics.
Prior to Bachelorette, Alpers played in Christchurch surf-band Hawaii Five-O and Hiss Explosion.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blanket
Bachelorette
Blanket
Blanket
Grow Old With Me
Bachelorette
Grow Old With Me
Grow Old With Me
Her
Bachelorette
Her
Her
Her Rotating Head
Bachelorette
Her Rotating Head
Her Rotating Head
