Employed to ServePost‐hardcore band. Formed 1 June 2013
Employed to Serve
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t62bs.jpg
2013-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29aaf014-dd11-4c84-9edf-0361693a2b84
Employed to Serve Tracks
Sort by
I Spend My Days Wishing Them Away (Radio 1 Session, 15 Oct 2017)
Employed to Serve
I Spend My Days Wishing Them Away (Radio 1 Session, 15 Oct 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62c1.jpglink
I Spend My Days (Wishing Them Away)
Employed to Serve
I Spend My Days (Wishing Them Away)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62c1.jpglink
Never Falls Far
Employed to Serve
Never Falls Far
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62c1.jpglink
Will Be Laid To Waste (Norma Jean Cover)
Employed to Serve
Will Be Laid To Waste (Norma Jean Cover)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62c1.jpglink
That's Interesting But Let's Talk About Me
Employed to Serve
That's Interesting But Let's Talk About Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05t62c1.jpglink
Back to artist