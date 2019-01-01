Matthew David "Matt" Morris (born Matthew Burton Morris on May 9, 1979) is an American producer and songwriter. He has released solo projects on Tennman/Interscope Records, but is best known for his work as a songwriter and producer for a variety of artists, including Joy Williams, Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Reba McEntire, Mary J. Blige, Sarah McLachlan, Kimbra, and Cher.

He achieved early fame when he appeared on the Disney Channel television series The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, A.K.A. MMC in the early 1990s, where he was a cast member from 1991 to 1996 (seasons 4–7). Morris' January 2010 performance of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" with Justin Timberlake and Charlie Sexton on the Hope for Haiti Now telethon became the most downloaded song from the international broadcast's digital release and went to #1 on the iTunes music chart and #13 on the Billboard Hot 100.