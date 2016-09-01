Jools Holland Biography (Wikipedia)
Julian Miles "Jools" Holland, OBE, DL (born 24 January 1958) is an English pianist, bandleader, singer, composer and television presenter. He was an original member of the band Squeeze and his work has involved him with many artists including Sting, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, George Harrison, David Gilmour, Magazine, The The and Bono.
Since 1992, he has hosted Later... with Jools Holland, a music-based show aired on BBC2, on which his annual show Hootenanny is based. Holland is a published author and appears on television shows besides his own and contributes to radio shows. In 2004, he collaborated with Tom Jones on an album of traditional R&B music.
Holland also regularly hosts the weekly programme Jools Holland on BBC Radio 2, which is a mix of live and recorded music and general chat and features studio guests, along with members of his orchestra.
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Light My Fire by the Doors
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Feliz Navidad
Jools Holland: "I've worshipped Jose since I first heard him on the radio."
Why Later... with Jools Holland has lasted 25 years
Dave Grohl talks to Jools Holland - Later 25 live at the Royal Albert Hall
Jools Holland & His Rhythm And Blues Orchestra
The Proms 2017 season is here!
Jools Holland: ''No One Ever Asks About My Pants''
Jools Holland boogie-woogies to the Grand Hotel
Jools Holland reveals what happened to The Monkees car…
Tribute to Prince - Purple Rain
Jools Holland Live in Session
Happy New Year
I Wish
Feliz Navidad
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Peace In The Valley
Oranges and Lemons
Together Again
Tainted Love
Panic Attack
Another Nail In MyHeart
9-5
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
It's My Life Baby
London You Were My Lover
I Lost My City
A Lovely Life To Live
Gypsy Rover
I'm In The Mood For Love
London You Were My Lover (BBC Radio London Live Session 21/11/2018)
Jumpin' In The Morning
Biggy Wiggy
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive
Get Away Jordan
