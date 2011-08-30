Lyle Joseph Ritz (January 10, 1930 – March 3, 2017) was an American jazz ukulele musician who was a key part of the Hawaii ukulele genre. As part of the Wrecking Crew, Ritz contributed to many American pop hits from the mid 1960s to the early 1980s. He was inducted to the Ukulele Hall of Fame Museum in 2007 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.