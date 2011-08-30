Lyle RitzBorn 10 January 1930. Died 3 March 2017
1930-01-10
Lyle Joseph Ritz (January 10, 1930 – March 3, 2017) was an American jazz ukulele musician who was a key part of the Hawaii ukulele genre. As part of the Wrecking Crew, Ritz contributed to many American pop hits from the mid 1960s to the early 1980s. He was inducted to the Ukulele Hall of Fame Museum in 2007 and the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum in 2007.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
I'm Beginning To See The Light
