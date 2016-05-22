Barry Forgie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1939-05-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29a49ff7-b690-487c-a36b-69e690e20260
Barry Forgie Performances & Interviews
Barry Forgie Tracks
Sort by
Dawn Mists
Barry Forgie
Dawn Mists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dawn Mists
Last played on
Mind Bender
Barry Forgie
Mind Bender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mind Bender
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2009
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehm8gw
Royal Albert Hall
2009-09-12T16:11:42
12
Sep
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 76 - Last Night of the Proms 2009
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 43 - Duke Ellington: A Centenary Celebration
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-19T16:11:42
19
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 43 - Duke Ellington: A Centenary Celebration
Royal Albert Hall
Barry Forgie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist