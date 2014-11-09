Kathleen Yearwood is a Canadian experimental singer-songwriter and author, born in 1958.

From Subterranean Records description of Kathleen Yearwood:

In a 1993 interview with the Calgary, Alberta newspaper VOX, Yearwood notes that "what I have for sale are songs about spirit in a culture that denies anything spiritual." She believes that her life and her art have been shaped by familial abuse, poverty, sexism, battering, and the corruption and materialism of the Canadian society in which she grew up. She has contributed for many years to the Prison justice movement in Canada.