MilburnFormed 2000. Disbanded 24 May 2008
Milburn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29a2e85c-1b08-4fe9-91a5-662d6e70dfe7
Milburn Biography (Wikipedia)
Milburn are an indie rock band from Sheffield, England that consist of Joe Carnall, Louis Carnall, Tom Rowley, and Joe Green. They announced they would split on 28 March 2008, with the band playing their final gig at Sheffield's Carling Academy on 24 May 2008, though they have since reformed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Milburn Tracks
Sort by
Last Bus
Milburn
Last Bus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Bus
Last played on
What You Could've Won
Milburn
What You Could've Won
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What You Could've Won
Last played on
Send In The Boys
Milburn
Send In The Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Send In The Boys
Last played on
Take Me Home
Milburn
Take Me Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Take Me Home
Last played on
Nothing For You
Milburn
Nothing For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothing For You
Last played on
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Milburn
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Last played on
Midnight Control
Milburn
Midnight Control
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Midnight Control
Last played on
Roll out the barrel
Milburn
Roll out the barrel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll out the barrel
Last played on
The Genius And The Tramp
Milburn
The Genius And The Tramp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Genius And The Tramp
Last played on
Well, Well, Well
Milburn
Well, Well, Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milburn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist