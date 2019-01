Milburn are an indie rock band from Sheffield, England that consist of Joe Carnall, Louis Carnall, Tom Rowley, and Joe Green. They announced they would split on 28 March 2008, with the band playing their final gig at Sheffield's Carling Academy on 24 May 2008, though they have since reformed.

