Art LundBorn 1 April 1915. Died 31 May 1990
Art Lund
1915-04-01
Art Lund Biography (Wikipedia)
Art Lund (April 1, 1915 in Salt Lake City, Utah – May 31, 1990 in Holladay, Utah) was an American baritone singer, initially with bandleaders Benny Goodman and Harry James, and was also a television and stage actor.
Mam'selle
Ive Got My Love To keep Me Warm
Winter Weather
The Sweetest Sounds
