BENNIE KFormed December 1999
BENNIE K
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1999-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/299e1d05-9508-47f6-96e8-a19d8b7d7edd
BENNIE K Biography (Wikipedia)
Bennie K (often stylized as BENNIE K) is an Urban Contemporary female duo formed in 1999 that consists of vocalist Yuki and rapper Cico. They met while Yuki was in Los Angeles undergoing voice training with Roger Burnley. They made their debut in January 2001 with the single "Melody," released on the For Life Music label.
Bennie K's 8th single "Sunrise" reached the top 10 of the Oricon singles chart in 2004, and their 9th single "Dreamland" reached #2 in 2005. Their 4th album "Japana-rhythm" debuted at #1 on the Oricon albums chart.
Bennie K's songs usually combine Japanese and English. Their sound is primarily urban, but they often use a variety of diverse musical styles, including Latin and country.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BENNIE K Tracks
Sort by
Glows In The Dark (Revisited by Jneiro Jarel)
BENNIE K
Glows In The Dark (Revisited by Jneiro Jarel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BENNIE K Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist