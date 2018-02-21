Felix Kubin (born Felix Knoth; 1969 in Hamburg, West Germany) is an electronic musician. He has been involved with music since he was 8 years old, when he studied piano, organ and glockenspiel. His youthful experiments took off in 1980 when he got a Korg MS-20 synthesizer. His early works have been released under the title The Tetchy Teenage Tapes of Felix Kubin. During this time he also played in a punk band Die Egozentrischen 2. In 1987 Felix Kubin co-founded an experimental noise group Klangkrieg with Tim Buhre. His first solo album Filmmusik was released in 1998 by Gagarin Records, Kubin's own label founded in the same year through which he has gone on to release a series of albums including the critically acclaimed Matki Wandalki in 2004.

Kubin regularly collaborates on theatrical and animation productions, writes radio plays and is a self-described dadaist. His musical influences include contemporary classics such as Karlheinz Stockhausen and György Ligeti, as well as groups such as Kraftwerk and DAF.