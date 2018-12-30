Michel BéroffBorn 9 May 1950
Michel Béroff
1950-05-09
Michel Béroff Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Béroff (born 9 May 1950) is a French pianist and conductor of Bulgarian origin.
Michel Béroff Tracks
Quartet For The End Of Time
Olivier Messiaen
Quartet For The End Of Time
Quartet For The End Of Time
Last played on
Piano-Rag-Music
Igor Stravinsky
Piano-Rag-Music
Piano-Rag-Music
Last played on
Fantasie on themes from 'The Ruins of Athens' by Beethoven
Franz Liszt
Fantasie on themes from 'The Ruins of Athens' by Beethoven
Fantasie on themes from 'The Ruins of Athens' by Beethoven
Orchestra
Last played on
En blanc et noir for 2 pianos
Claude Debussy
En blanc et noir for 2 pianos
En blanc et noir for 2 pianos
Last played on
Petite suite (Menuet; Ballet)
Jean‐Philippe Collard
Petite suite (Menuet; Ballet)
Petite suite (Menuet; Ballet)
Last played on
Rubies
Seiji Ozawa
Rubies
Rubies
Last played on
Tango
Igor Stravinsky
Tango
Tango
Last played on
Arabesque No. 1
Michel Béroff
Arabesque No. 1
Arabesque No. 1
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
1982-08-25T16:37:07
25
Aug
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
1977-09-15T16:37:07
15
Sep
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1977: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
1977-08-24T16:37:07
24
Aug
1977
Proms 1977: Prom 32
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-18T16:37:07
18
Aug
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-26T16:37:07
26
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Michel Béroff Links
