Gavriel Lipkind (Hebrew: גבריאל ליפקינד‎; born 1977) is an Israeli classical cellist based in Germany. Lipkind made his radio debut performance aged eight, left Israel at an age of about 18, and received degrees from three music colleges. He won awards in music competitions and performed with orchestras until 2002, when he took time off from touring for three years to study music and revise his repertoire. Lipkind released two albums in 2006 and tours solo and with the Lipkind-Quartet.