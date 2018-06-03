Gavriel Lipkind
Gavriel Lipkind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29975b7d-546a-4d58-8510-2bcbc9144a05
Gavriel Lipkind Biography (Wikipedia)
Gavriel Lipkind (Hebrew: גבריאל ליפקינד; born 1977) is an Israeli classical cellist based in Germany. Lipkind made his radio debut performance aged eight, left Israel at an age of about 18, and received degrees from three music colleges. He won awards in music competitions and performed with orchestras until 2002, when he took time off from touring for three years to study music and revise his repertoire. Lipkind released two albums in 2006 and tours solo and with the Lipkind-Quartet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gavriel Lipkind Tracks
Sort by
Variations on a rococo theme for cello and String orchestra (Op.33)
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Variations on a rococo theme for cello and String orchestra (Op.33)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Variations on a rococo theme for cello and String orchestra (Op.33)
Music Arranger
Orchestra
Last played on
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV1012 (Prelude)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV1012 (Prelude)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV1012 (Prelude)
Last played on
Gavriel Lipkind Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist