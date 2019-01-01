KenzieComposer. Born 1976
Kim Yeon-jung (Hangul: 김연정), known professionally as Kenzie, is a South Korean songwriter signed under S.M. Entertainment. She has composed dozens of songs for S.M. label-mates including BoA, Isak N Jiyeon, Super Junior, The Grace, TVXQ, Girls' Generation, SHINee, f(x), EXO, Red Velvet and NCT.
