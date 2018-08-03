ProdigyUS rapper, Mobb Deep member Albert Johnson. Born 2 November 1974. Died 20 June 2017
Prodigy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0304r2q.jpg
1974-11-02
Prodigy Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Johnson (November 2, 1974 – June 20, 2017), better known by his stage name Prodigy, was an American rapper and entrepreneur who, with Havoc, was one half of the hip hop duo Mobb Deep.
Prodigy Tracks
I Don't Know Officer (feat. Lloyd Banks, Prodigy, Spider Loc & Mase)
50 Cent
Hold You Down (feat. Prodigy, Nina Sky & Illa Ghee)
The Alchemist
Lion Jungle (feat. Prodigy)
Redlight
Prodigy Links
