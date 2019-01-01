Will DowningBorn 29 November 1963
Will Downing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1963-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29945238-4232-4755-8feb-a8d3bd242e00
Will Downing Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilfred "Will" Downing (born November 29, 1963, Brooklyn, New York) is an American singer and songwriter. He is married to singer Audrey Wheeler, who was a member of the R&B group Unlimited Touch.
Will Downing Tracks
I Hear A Voice
Will Downing
I Hear A Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear A Voice
Last played on
Shout (A Celebration of Life)
Will Downing
Shout (A Celebration of Life)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shout (A Celebration of Life)
Last played on
What Would I Do
Will Downing
What Would I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Would I Do
Last played on
Where Is The Love
Will Downing
Where Is The Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhvt.jpglink
Where Is The Love
Last played on
I'll Be Home For Christmaas
Will Downing
I'll Be Home For Christmaas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'll Be Home For Christmaas
Last played on
Look At Yourself In The Mirror
Will Downing
Look At Yourself In The Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Look At Yourself In The Mirror
Last played on
A Love Supreme (Radio Mix)
Will Downing
A Love Supreme (Radio Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know DJ (Beloved Mix)
Will Downing
Do You Know DJ (Beloved Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do You Know DJ (Beloved Mix)
Last played on
Shout
Will Downing
Shout
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shout
Last played on
A Love Supreme
Will Downing
A Love Supreme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050rn38.jpglink
A Love Supreme
Last played on
A Love Supreme (snippet)
Will Downing
A Love Supreme (snippet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Love Supreme (snippet)
Last played on
I Try
Will Downing
I Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Try
Last played on
In My Dreams (Alex Di Ciò Mix)
Will Downing
In My Dreams (Alex Di Ciò Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In My Dreams (Alex Di Ciò Mix)
Last played on
