Big Mama ThorntonBorn 11 December 1926. Died 25 July 1984
Big Mama Thornton
1926-12-11
Big Mama Thornton Biography (Wikipedia)
Willie Mae Thornton (December 11, 1926 – July 25, 1984) better known as Big Mama Thornton, was an American rhythm-and-blues singer and songwriter. She was the first to record Leiber and Stoller's "Hound Dog", in 1952, which became her biggest hit, staying seven weeks at number one on the Billboard R&B chart in 1953 and selling almost two million copies. Thornton's other recordings included the original version of "Ball 'n' Chain", which she wrote.
Rock Me Baby
Rock Me Baby
Hound Dog
Hound Dog
I Smell A Rat
I Smell A Rat
Ball And Chain
Ball And Chain
Unlucky Girl
Unlucky Girl
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Big Mama's Shuffle
Big Mama's Shuffle
Sing Out For Jesus
Sing Out For Jesus
They Call Me Big Mama
They Call Me Big Mama
Hound Dog
Hound Dog
Big Mama's Bumble Bee Bues
Big Mama's Bumble Bee Bues
Everything Gonna Be Alright
