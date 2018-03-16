Caramba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/29934e11-bfdc-45bb-9739-fcc1d90532b9
Caramba Biography (Wikipedia)
¡Ay, caramba!, from the Spanish interjections ay (denoting surprise or pain) and caramba (a euphemism for carajo), is an exclamation used in Spanish to denote surprise (usually positive). The term caramba is also used in Portuguese.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Caramba Tracks
Sort by
Fedora (I'll Be Your Dawg)
Caramba
Fedora (I'll Be Your Dawg)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fedora (I'll Be Your Dawg)
Last played on
Caramba Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist