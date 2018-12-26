The Postal Service was an American indie rock band from Seattle, Washington, consisting of singer Ben Gibbard, producer Jimmy Tamborello, and Jenny Lewis on background vocals.

The band released their debut album, Give Up, in 2003 on Sub Pop Records, to mostly positive reviews. The album reached number 114 on the US Billboard 200 album chart, and received platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Postal Service remained largely inactive from 2005 until 2013, when they reunited for a tour and released a re-issue of Give Up to celebrate its tenth anniversary. Laura Burhenn joined the lineup throughout the tour to provide additional vocals and instruments, with Jen Wood filling in for a few shows.

On August 3, 2013, Gibbard announced that the band would disband permanently after the last show of their reunion tour.