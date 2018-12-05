Marty Panzer is an American songwriter and first song-writing partner of Barry Manilow. He is the author of over 30 songs recorded by Manilow and over a hundred songs for Disney Pictures. He also co-wrote the song "Through The Years", performed by Kenny Rogers.

His song-writing contributed to 35 gold and platinum albums. He is a recipient of the 1999 Annie Award for Music in a Feature Production. He also wrote songs to Disney's Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World and The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.